New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg will face off with American Dominick Reyes in a key light heavyweight showdown in the main event at UFC Fight Night Perth, it was confirmed on Wednesday [AEST].

Ulberg will travel across the Tasman Sea to Australia where he will be greeted by the overwhelming support of the locals for a fight that could move him one step closer to a title shot.

With Jiri Prochazca and Khalil Rountree doing battle at UFC 320 in a potential title eliminator, it may be that Ulberg is now just two wins away from fighting for the belt.

Ulberg, ESPN's No. 4 ranked light heavyweight, has strung eight straight wins together and most recently defeated former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision in London in May.

But standing in his way first is Reyes, ESPN's No. 7-ranked light heavyweight, who is riding a three-fight winning streak and has his own designs on a jump up to the top of the division.

In defeating Blachowicz, Ulberg went the distance for the second time in succession, having also secured a dominant unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir in November last year.

Carlos Ulberg will take an eight-fight winning streak into his showdown with Dominick Reyes Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

But this will be the first occasion in which the Kiwi has stepped up to a five-round main event, unlike Reyes who previously went the distance with now-retired UFC great Jon Jones in 2020.

The Sept. 28 [Sep. 27 ET] Fight Night is the UFC's fourth foray to Perth, but it will be the first non-pay-per-view card to be staged inside the city's RAC Arena.