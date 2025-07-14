UFC returns to Perth for September Fight Night

Open Extended Reactions

Perth will host its third UFC event in three years with the Western Australian capital to stage a UFC Fight Night on Sunday Sept. 28 [Saturday Sept. 27 ET].

The UFC will return to RAC Arena after last visiting for UFC 305 when middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defended his title for the first time, the South African defeating former champion Israel Adesanya with a fourth-round submission.

While not a pay-per-view event this time around, another bumper attendance is expected in Perth as the city looks to further embed itself as a mixed martial arts destination Down Under. The UFC will stage a pay-per-view event in Perth in 2026.

"We are excited for the return of the UFC Fight Night brand of events to Australia - and it is destination Perth, Western Australia this September" Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President of UFC Australia and New Zealand, said.

"Our roster of athletes across Australia and New Zealand is at an all-time high and our fans can expect to see a high calibre action once again at RAC Arena.

"UFC feels at home each time we bring the Octagon to Perth, which has played host to iconic events, memorable bouts and now producing some of the best fighters in the world. UFC is grateful for the support in Western Australia that has allowed these events and the sport of MMA to flourish, while continuing to deliver outstanding outcomes for the visitor economy."

The UFC is heading back to RAC Arena in Perth, the hometown of welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena [pictured] Matt Jelonek/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

While no fights have yet been announced, it is understood the UFC will begin making announcements over the next few weeks.

Perth is the hometown of current UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, who became the third Australian to win a UFC title with his victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.