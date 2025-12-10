How to watch PFL Lyon: Nemkov vs. Ferreira on ESPN

Two world titles will be up for grabs when the Professional Fighters League takes over Lyon, France, for PFL Lyon on Saturday at the LDLC Arena.
In the main event, Vadim Nemkov (19-2-0) looks to extend his unbeaten streak to 15 bouts when he takes on 2024 PFL heavyweight tournament champion Renan Ferreira (13-4-0) for the PFL world heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Brazilian superstar Cris Cyborg (28-2-0) faces undefeated rising Australian contender Sara Collins (6-0-0) for the PFL women's world featherweight championship.
The 10-fight card will also feature the finals of the 2025 PFL Europe Tournament for both the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.
Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan.
PFL Lyon fight card
Heavyweight championship: Vadim Nemkov vs. Renan Ferreira
Women's featherweight championship: Cris Cyborg vs. Sara Collins
Welterweight: Patrick Habirora vs. Kevin Jousset
Bantamweight: Taylor Lapilus vs. Liam Gittins
Bantamweight: Baris Adiguzel vs. Dean Garnett
Light heavyweight: Boris Mbarga Atangana vs. Guilherme Soares
Lightweight: Connor Hughes vs. Alex Chizov
Bantamweight: Gustavo Oliveira vs. Movsar Ibragimov
Women's flyweight: Paulina Wisniewska vs. Sabrinna de Sousa
Bantamweight: Rayan Balbali vs. Levi Batchelor
