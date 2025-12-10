How to watch PFL Lyon: Nemkov vs. Ferreira on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Two world titles will be up for grabs when the Professional Fighters League takes over Lyon, France, for PFL Lyon on Saturday at the LDLC Arena.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov (19-2-0) looks to extend his unbeaten streak to 15 bouts when he takes on 2024 PFL heavyweight tournament champion Renan Ferreira (13-4-0) for the PFL world heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Brazilian superstar Cris Cyborg (28-2-0) faces undefeated rising Australian contender Sara Collins (6-0-0) for the PFL women's world featherweight championship.

The 10-fight card will also feature the finals of the 2025 PFL Europe Tournament for both the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

PFL Lyon fight card

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get an ESPN Unlimited plan here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also Fightcenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.