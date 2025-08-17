Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Khamzat Chimaev was essentially crowned a future UFC champ from the moment he made his promotional debut in 2020. Five years later, he finally made good on those early expectations.

Chimaev (15-0) claimed the middleweight championship at UFC 319 on Saturday night inside United Center in a dominant showing over Dricus Du Plessis (23-3). Du Plessis denied Chimaev a finish but rarely offered any resistance otherwise.

The result was one of the most lopsided five-round fights in UFC history. All three judges scored it 50-44 for Chimaev, who set the UFC record for most total strikes landed in a fight with 529 compared with just 45 for Du Plessis. Max Holloway held the previous mark with 447 total strikes in his 2021 win over Calvin Kattar.

Most total strikes landed in a UFC fight Strikes Fighter Opponent Year 529 Khamzat Chimaev Dricus Du Plessis 2025 447 Max Holloway Calvin Kattar 2021 361 Stipe Miocic Mark Hunt 2015 355 Royce Gracie Ken Shamrock 1995

"I am happy, always," Chimaev said. "I never have a game plan, just go in and work like I do in the gym. That guy is strong. I couldn't finish. I respect that guy. He is the only champion that would say my name. This guy has big heart."

Chimaev, of Chechnya, broke into the UFC in July 2020, winning his first two fights in an unprecedented 10 days. The UFC tried to put him on the fast track to a welterweight championship, but he contracted a severe case of COVID-19 in 2021 and has dealt with numerous medical and visa issues over the past four years.

When he has been active, however, he has been an unstoppable force, defeating the likes of former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker. He converted 12 of 17 takedown attempts Saturday and spent more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight in a position of control. He took Du Plessis down in the opening minute of every single round and put him in a completely defenseless crucifix twice in the first and third rounds.

Khamzat Chimaev landed a UFC record 529 total strikes, scored 12 takedowns and had more than 21 minutes of control in his one-sided victory over Dricus Du Plessis. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

The 12 takedowns were tied for the third most in a title fight in UFC history and the most since Demetrious Johnson landed 14 in a flyweight title fight in 2015.

Du Plessis, of South Africa, smiled in between rounds, but the wear of Chimaev's pressure was apparent. He did provide a late scare in the final round, as he scrambled to the top against a tiring Chimaev and went for a guillotine. The choke sunk in for a second, but Chimaev calmly worked out of it and finished the bout on top.

"The man has incredible control on top," Du Plessis said. "It wasn't a matter of strength, it wasn't physical, it was almost like he knew what your next move was. I could almost taste that victory [with the choke], but he beat me fair and square. He was the better man tonight. I'll be coming to get my belt back, but for now, it's his. He deserves it."

ESPN Research contributed to this report.