UFC 319: Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy and Carlos Prates drop jaws

It took way longer than anyone expected when he first entered the UFC, but Khamzat Chimaev is officially the middleweight champion. The undefeated Russian fighter put on a record-breaking performance, landing 529 total strikes Saturday in Chicago at UFC 319 in a complete dismantling of now-former champion Dricus Du Plessis.

The co-main event and third fight on the card also produced a first. Carlos Prates and Lerone Murphy both finished their opponents by spinning back elbows in the first round -- in back-to-back fights. Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim offer their takeaways from the top of the UFC 319 card.

A prophecy is fulfilled

It just took a little longer than anticipated.

When Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in 2020, many viewed him as the uncrowned middleweight champion just three fights into his tenure. Five years later, Chimaev ran roughshod over Dricus Du Plessis with one of the most dominant grappling showcases in UFC history. Du Plessis couldn't stay on his feet longer than 30 seconds at the start of the round and found himself giving up an absurd 21 minutes, 41 seconds of control time. Chimaev shattered the UFC record for total strikes landed with 529, cruising past Max Holloway's 447 strikes landed against Calvin Katter in 2021. Also, Chimaev's striking differential of +484 unseated Holloway's +312, also against Kattar.

Most total strikes landed in a UFC fight Year Strikes Fighter Opponent 2025 529 Khamzat Chimaev Dricus Du Plessis 2021 447 Max Holloway Calvin Kattar 2015 361 Stipe Miocic Mark Hunt 1995 355 Royce Gracie Ken Shamrock

And he accomplished all of this in a title fight against the reigning and defending middleweight champion.

With Chimaev finally taking his place as the king of the middleweights, the question now is, what kind of fighter will have the ability to defeat him? Chimaev has outstanding grappling and solid striking, which is a dangerous combination for the division. Fortunately, Chimaev's path to the title has left him plenty of fresh opponents. Outside of Robert Whittaker, Chimaev hasn't fought a single middleweight in the top 15. That leaves plenty of opportunities for unique matchups, including the grappling brilliance of Reinier De Ridder, the relentless gas tank of Anthony Hernandez, the seemingly complete package of Caio Borralho and current top contender Nassourdine Imavov.

This opens the door for Chimaev to make a run at becoming one of the greatest middleweight champions in UFC history. Should he do to the rest of the division what he did to Du Plessis, an argument can be made that he would surpass Anderson Silva's six-year reign of dominance. Although this conversation is premature, the way Chimaev has dominated the opposition allows the conversation to be had in the first place.

The only real issue standing in his way -- aside from the opponents -- will be his health. It took five years to get to this point because he couldn't stay active after a battle with COVID-19. His Visa issues appear to be behind him and his sole focus will need to be on his health moving forward.

Chimaev's path is clear to enter rarefied air as one of the greatest MMA champions of all time. He has all the tools in a deep division to etch his face on the fictional MMA Mount Rushmore. We are now firmly in The Chimaev Era. -- Hale

Lerone Murphy might actually be the boogeyman