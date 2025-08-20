        <
          Bryan Battle released by UFC after back-to-back weight misses

          • Brett OkamotoAug 20, 2025, 10:35 PM
          The UFC has released Bryan Battle, a former winner of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series, from its roster after back-to-back weight misses.

          Battle (12-2), a 30-year-old out of North Carolina, was supposed to face Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 last weekend in Chicago, but the bout was canceled after Battle missed the 186-pound middleweight limit by 4 pounds. Battle missed weight despite moving up from the welterweight division before UFC 319. He previously missed weight for a 170-pound contest in December.

          UFC officials confirmed Battle's release to ESPN on Wednesday.

          Battle won the middleweight tournament in the 29th season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2021 and held a UFC record of 7-1. In addition to missing weight twice in his past two appearances, he also weighed in heavy for a fight against Gabe Green in May 2023.