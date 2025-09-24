Open Extended Reactions

The PFL has booked a pair of title fights to headline an event on Dec. 13 in Lyon, France.

Former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (19-2) will face 2024 PFL Tournament winner Renan Ferreira (13-4) in the main event of PFL Lyon inside LDLC Arena. In addition, Cris Cyborg (28-2) will face Sara Collins (6-0) for the PFL's women's featherweight title. Both championships are currently vacant.

The PFL has not announced any potential plans with heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou (18-3), who signed with the PFL in 2023 and has only fought in the promotion once.

Ngannou transitioned into boxing in 2023 and lost blockbuster heavyweight fights to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He returned to MMA in October 2024 and defeated Ferreira via first-round TKO, but he has not fought since. The 39-year-old Cameroonian could conceivably face the winner of the newly announced December matchup, especially if it's Nemkov, who he has never fought before.

Cyborg, 40, is unquestionably the most recognizable name attached to the event. The former UFC champion and longtime Bellator MMA champion made her PFL debut in October 2024, and she further cemented herself as one of the best women's fighters in the world by defeating two-weight PFL champion Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision.

She has stayed busy inside the boxing ring in 2025, recording two knockout wins in March and another in May. She'll face a virtual unknown in Collins, who hasn't fought in more than a year but is coming off a first-round submission victory over Leah McCourt.