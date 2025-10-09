Raja Jackson, son of retired MMA legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from an assault at a professional wrestling event in August in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 25, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing Thursday to one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery. Sentencing for felony battery calls for up to four years in state prison, but the Los Angeles District Attorney's is pursuing sentencing enhancing that could extend that to seven years.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.

The assault took place during a KnokX event in Los Angeles. Jackson, who was scheduled to appear in a staged match, slammed wrestler Stuart Smith (also known as Syko Stu) to the ground and continued to strike him numerous times, even after it was clear he was unconscious. Jackson didn't relent until he was physically restrained by multiple other wrestlers.

In a livestream prior to going on, Jackson said he intended to get his revenge on Smith for a brief altercation between the two earlier that day. Smith had hit Jackson with a beer can in an apparent altercation to promote the event.

According to Smith, he suffered multiple injuries to his jaw during the attack, as well as a serious head injury, a laceration to his lip and lost teeth.

Jackson was arrested in September and released on $50,000 bail. His father, who famously competed in the UFC and Pride Fighting Championships, has condemned his son's actions in multiple interviews and on social media.