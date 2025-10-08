Raja Jackson, the son of retired MMA legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, will face multiple criminal charges in connection to an assault that took place during a professional wrestling event in August in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 25, will face one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office told the L.A. Times. A formal criminal complaint has not yet appeared in online records but is expected this week.

The incident occurred at a KnokX event in Los Angeles. Jackson, who was scheduled to appear in a staged match, slammed wrestler Stuart Smith (also known as Syko Stu) to the ground and continued to strike him even after it appeared he was unconscious. In a live stream prior to the event, Jackson said he intended to get revenge on Smith, for a brief altercation between the two earlier that day. Smith had hit Jackson with a beer can as an apparent altercation to promote the event.

According to Smith, he suffered multiple injuries to his jaw during the attack, as well as serious head injury, a laceration to his lip and lost teeth. Jackson was arrested in September in connection to the assault. His father, who famously competed in the UFC and Pride Fighting Championships, has condemned his son's actions in multiple interviews and on social media.

Jackson faces up to four years in state prison for the felony charge. According to the L.A. Times, the District Attorney's office is also expected to seek a "sentencing enhancement" that could increase the amount of prison time.