UFC Fight Night: How to watch Burns vs. Morales on ESPN+

The UFC returns to its home turf Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Welterweights Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales headline the 12-fight card.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Burns (22-8-0) steps into the Octagon for the first time since falling to Sean Brady by unanimous decision in September. The loss marked the third straight defeat for the 38-year-old Brazilian. Burns looks to end the slide against the unbeaten Morales.

Morales (17-0-0) cruised through his first five UFC bouts, including a first-round stoppage win over Neil Magny last August. The 25-year-old Ecuadorian looks to continue his climb up the welterweight ladder.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN+ and Disney+, 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa

Lightweight: Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo

ESPN+ and Disney+, 4 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises

Women's bantamweight: Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa

Featherweight: Yadier del Valle vs. Connor Matthews

Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes

Flyweight: HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez

Women's strawweight: Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro

How to watch the fights

