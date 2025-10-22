UFC 321: How to watch Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC sets up the Octagon in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Aspinall's belt is just one title that will be on the line. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will tussle for the vacant women's strawweight crown.

The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. ET in the ESPN App.

Aspinall (15-3-0) is set for his first title defense and his first fight of the year after dropping Curtis Blaydes in the first round at UFC 304 in July 2024. The undisputed heavyweight champion now looks to take down a former interim champion in Gane (13-2-0), who hasn't lost since falling to Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023.

In the co-main event, Jandiroba and Dern will face off for the second time. Dern (15-5-0) defeated Jandiroba via unanimous decision at UFC 256 in December 2020. Jandiroba (22-3-0) has won six of her seven fights since, including victories in each of her past five bouts.

What are the top storylines at UFC 321? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all the UFC 321 essentials:

UFC 321 fight card

ESPN PPV, 2 p.m. ET

Heavyweight championship: Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane

Women's strawweight championship: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Light heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov

ESPN App, 10 a.m. ET

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. JunYong Park

Lightweight: Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett

Flyweight: Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo

Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

