Which NBA icons will win the league's biggest awards in 2023-24?

Will Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid go back to back, or will two-time MVP Nikola Jokic earn his third trophy in four seasons? How about 2023 fourth-place finisher Jayson Tatum? Where do two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic come in?

As for the rookies, everyone has their eyes on the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft. But other top picks, including the Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson and the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller, might have something to say about that. The Oklahoma City Thunder's 2022 first-round pick, Chet Holmgren, is also back in the running after missing all of last season.

Will Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lead his players back to the Finals after falling short in June? Will Chris Paul prove useful off the bench for the Golden State Warriors?

We asked the members of our Summer Forecast panel to rank their top three choices for the NBA's six major awards with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one.

Here are the results:

