Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023 finalists, schedule and more

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will enshrine a new class of legends in Springfield, Massachusetts, this summer. The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees were unveiled in December. Finalists for enshrinement were announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and the full class will be announced as part of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four weekend in Houston.
The Class of 2023 will be officially enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12. The new summer date reflects an effort for enshrinement weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests -- a change of date from recent celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.
Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Friday, Aug. 11, with the tip-off celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2023 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place the following day in Springfield's historic Symphony Hall.
Class of 2023: North American Committee Finalists
The Class of 2023 is loaded with star power as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalists were announced as part of NBA All-Star weekend. Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Gregg Popovich headline the list. Read more here.
• Jennifer Azzi (player)
• Gene Bess (coach)
• Gary Blair (player)
• Pau Gasol (player)
• Becky Hammon (player)
• David Hixon (coach)
• Gene Keady (coach)
• Dirk Nowitzki (player)
• Tony Parker (player)
• Gregg Popovich (coach)
• Dwyane Wade (player)
• Marian Washington (coach)
Class of 2023: North American Committee nominees
Ken Anderson (coach)
John Beilein (coach)*
Gene Bess (coach)
Chauncey Billups (player)
Tom Chambers (player)
John Clougherty (referee)
Michael Cooper (player)
Joey Crawford (referee)
Jack Curran (coach)
Mark Eaton (player)
Cliff Ellis (coach)
Michael Finley (player)
Pau Gasol (player)*
Leonard Hamilton (coach)
Lou Henson (coach)
Ed Hightower (referee)
David Hixon (coach)
Mark Jackson (player)
Marques Johnson (player)
Gene Keady (coach)
Jim Larranaga (coach)*
Maurice Lucas (player)
Shawn Marion (player)
Rollie Massimino (coach)
Dick Motta (coach)
Dirk Nowitzki (player)*
Jake O'Donnell (referee)
Tony Parker (player)*
Jim Phelan (coach)
Gregg Popovich (coach)*
Bo Ryan (coach)
Stan Spirou (coach)*
Reggie Theus (player)
Dwyane Wade (player)*
Buck Williams (player)
John Williamson (player)*
Paul Westhead (coach)
* First-time nominee
Class of 2023: Women's Committee nominees
Leta Andrews (coach)
Jennifer Azzi (player)
Gary Blair (coach)
Doug Bruno (coach)*
Becky Hammon (player)
Becky Martin (coach)
Debbie Miller-Palmore (player)
Kim Mulkey (player)
Valerie Still (player)
Marian Washington (coach)
* First-time nominee
Direct Elect Committee finalists
International Committee
Jackie Chazalon
Mirza Delibasic
Dusan Ivkovic
Semen Khalipski
Vladimir Kondrashin
Eduardo Lamas
Marcos Leite
Shimon Mirrahi
Amaury Pasos
Manuel Sainz
Togo Soares
Ranko Zeravica
Women's Veterans Committee
1976 U.S. Olympic Team (team)*
982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (team)*
Alline Banks Sprouse (player)
Edmonton Commercial Grads (team)
John Head (coach)
Yolanda Laney (player)*
Nashville Business College (team)
Lometa Odom (player)
Harley Redin (coach)
Hazel Walker (player)
Valerie Walker (player)*
Dean Weese (coach)*
* First-time nominee
Contributor Committee
Pete Babcock
Dick Baumgartner
Henry Bibby
Marty Blake
Vic Bubas
Doug Collins
Wayne Duke
Bill Foster
Bob Gibbons
Simon Gourdine
Tim Grgurich
Junius Kellogg
Johnny "Red" Kerr
Tom Konchalski
Bobby Lewis
Fred McCall
Jack McCloskey
Jon McGlocklin
Speedy Morris
Dennis Murphy
Curly Neal
Jack Powers
Will Robinson
Gene Shue
Jim Valvano
Donnie Walsh
Veterans Committee
1936 US Olympic Team (team)
1972 US Olympic Team (team)
Dick Barnett (player)
Tom Blackburn (coach)
Sid Borgia (referee)
Charles Brown (player)*
Freddie Brown (player)*
Jack Coleman (player)
Charles Eckman (referee)
Leroy Edwards (player)
Leo Ferris (contributor)
Hy Gotkin (player)
Travis Grant (player)
Jack Hartman (coach)*
Cam Henderson (coach)
Robert Hopkins (player)
Charles Keinath (player)
Greg Kelser (player)*
Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)
Bob Love (player)
Loyola of Chicago (Team)
Billy Markward (contributor)
Ed McCluskey (coach)
Jack McKinney (contributor)
Bill Melchionni (player)*
Francis Meehan (player)
Lucias Mitchell (coach)
Donald "Dudey" Moore (coach)
Joe Mullaney (coach)
Willie Naulls (player)
North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (team)
Don Otten (player)*
Philadelphia SPHAS (team)
Kevin Porter (player)*
Glenn Roberts (player)
Lennie Rosenbluth (player)
Kenny Sailors (player)
Fred Schaus (contributor)
Sam Schulman (contributor)
Paul Silas (player)
Dick Van Arsdale (player)
Tom Van Arsdale (player)
Lambert Will (contributor)*
Max Zaslofsky (player)
* First-time nominee
Recent Hall of Fame classes
2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen
2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright
2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich
2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal
2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith
2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis
2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes