The Detroit Pistons received permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee, one of the leading candidates in the franchise's search for a new head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Lee has been an assistant for Mike Budenholzer for the past nine seasons -- including the past four with the Bucks -- and ascended to the Bucks' top assistant's job with the departure of Darvin Ham to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

The Bucks are expected to receive permission to meet with two more assistant coaches who'll be significant candidates in the process: Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, sources said.

Dwane Casey stepped down as head coach of the Pistons at the end of this season. With the worst record in the NBA (17-65), the Pistons -- who played most of the season without 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham - have 14% odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft and select generational talent 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama of France.