Adrian Wojnarowski believes there is still some hope De'Aaron Fox might play in Game 5 despite a finger fracture. (1:10)

Why there is optimism that De'Aaron Fox might play in Game 5 (1:10)

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there's still hope he will try to play in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger, which is on his shooting hand. He will be listed as doubtful.

Fox has followed up a breakout season with a stellar postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his playoff debut. He scored 38 points in nearly 40 minutes in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Warriors.

The inaugural Clutch Player of the Year, Fox leads the Kings in points, assists and is second in rebounds this postseason.

The series returns to Sacramento for Game 5 tied at 2-2.