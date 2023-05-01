The first Monday in May usually signifies two important occasions: the official end of the Justin Timberlake "it's gonna be May" joke and, more importantly, the Met Gala.

Fashion icon Anna Wintour has been known to keep a tight guest list for the exclusive invite-only event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, but the sports world has been well represented in recent years. Venus Williams and Russell Westbrook are among the athletes that typically put their most fashionable foot forward for "The Oscars of the East Coast." Naomi Osaka even co-chaired the event in 2021.

This year, Roger Federer is a co-chair alongside Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Andrew Bolton.

The theme for Monday night is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late fashion designer.

Among the celebrities, athletes have been known to crush it on the red carpet. Here are some of the looks from this year and previous years:

2023

Co-chair Roger Federer at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union showed up in complementing black and red looks. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tennis great Andy Roddick and his wife, actress Brooklyn Decker, were at the festivities. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gold medalist Eileen Gu accessorized at the Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrived at the Met Gala in style. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Brittney and Cherelle Griner at the Met Gala Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Stefon Diggs looked sharp at the Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook went with a cool and casual Met Gala look. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

2022

Theme: "Gilded Glamour"

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The 2022 Met Gala. Getty Images

Chloe Kim attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Getty Images

2021

Theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"

.@naomiosaka melds Haitian and Japanese influences in a magnificent look by @LouisVuitton as she arrives at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/2dTCXmasZ7 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 13, 2021

2019

Theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

