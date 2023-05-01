The first Monday in May usually signifies two important occasions: the official end of the Justin Timberlake "it's gonna be May" joke and, more importantly, the Met Gala.
Fashion icon Anna Wintour has been known to keep a tight guest list for the exclusive invite-only event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, but the sports world has been well represented in recent years. Venus Williams and Russell Westbrook are among the athletes that typically put their most fashionable foot forward for "The Oscars of the East Coast." Naomi Osaka even co-chaired the event in 2021.
This year, Roger Federer is a co-chair alongside Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Andrew Bolton.
The theme for Monday night is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late fashion designer.
Among the celebrities, athletes have been known to crush it on the red carpet. Here are some of the looks from this year and previous years:
2023
2022
Theme: "Gilded Glamour"
2021
Theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"
.@naomiosaka melds Haitian and Japanese influences in a magnificent look by @LouisVuitton as she arrives at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/2dTCXmasZ7— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 13, 2021
2019
Theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
OBJ‼️‼️‼️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4zOz5iZzHP— olivia (@lovehrought) May 6, 2019
Serena Williams #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pCaw9KYDrm— Met Gala 2023 (@2015smetgala) May 6, 2019