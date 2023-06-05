Monty Williams agrees to a six-year, $78.5 million contract to become the Detroit Pistons' next head coach. (0:46)

Former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has agreed to join the Detroit Pistons and new coach Monty Williams as the top assistant coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Silas, 49, was fired by the Rockets after this season when his team finished 22-60. He was 59-177 in three seasons as the Rockets' head coach. He had previously been a top assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons agreed to hire Williams as their new head coach last week. Terms of the deal were not announced, but sources told Wojnarowski that Williams agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million contract, the largest coaching deal in NBA history.

The 51-year-old Williams was fired by the Phoenix Suns on May 13, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league's coach of the year honors.

The Pistons finished 17-65 this season and will pick fifth overall in the 2023 NBA draft.