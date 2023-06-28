Victor Wembanyama describes the whirlwind he has faced since being drafted to the Spurs. (0:51)

Victor Wembanyama's debut in a San Antonio Spurs jersey will not come this weekend.

The Spurs announced Wednesday that the No. 1 overall pick would not join the team in Sacramento for the California Classic Summer League, but he would join the team in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

The Spurs are scheduled to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers next Wednesday before traveling to Las Vegas.

When they arrive there, they'll open summer league against the Hornets and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller on July 7 before facing the Portland Trail Blazers and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson on July 9.

After last Thursday's draft, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters the plan was for Wembanyama to play in summer league, but how much was still to be determined.

Wembanyama is coming off playing a full season in the French League, including Finals games that ended just a week before the NBA draft. Wembanyama told French newspaper L'Equipe this week that he would not be participating in this summer's FIBA World Cup so he could focus on preparing for his rookie season.

Wembanyama will join the Spurs for summer league practice this week before the team leaves for Sacramento on Saturday.