New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III had successful surgery on the meniscus in his left knee and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately 10 to 12 weeks, the team announced Thursday.

The Pelicans said Murphy had a "partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection" in the knee Thursday.

Murphy was injured during a workout at the team's practice facility Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Last season, his second in the NBA, Murphy averaged 14.5 points on 40.6% 3-point shooting and shooting 90.5% from the free throw line.

The 23-year-old started 65 games for New Orleans last season. He was the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Virginia.