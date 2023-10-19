Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on center Evan Mobley for the 2024-25 season.

Mobley is set to earn $8.9 million this season and will take home $11.2 million in 2024-25, according to Spotrac. The 7-footer signed a four-year, $36.7 million rookie deal after being selected third overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

The 22-year-old Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 79 games last season. He finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and made the NBA All-Defensive first team.

Mobley and the Cavaliers open the 2023-24 regular season Wednesday against the Nets in Brooklyn.