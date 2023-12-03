The Dallas Mavericks go on an impressive 30-0 run during the 4th quarter, but still fall to the Thunder 126-120. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory.

The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the longest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.

The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. It eventually went up 120-118 before the Thunder scored the game's final eight points to secure 126-120 win.