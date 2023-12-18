Open Extended Reactions

Four-time NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has signed a deal with the Taiwan Beer Leopards.

In a video posted to the team's official Facebook page Monday, Cousins said in a message to fans in Taiwan that he is "excited to come over and put on a show for you."

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Cousins' agreement with the Beer Leopards is for a 10-day and four-game period. He is expected to join the team in mid-January.

"We're confident that with [Cousins'] all-around skills, he'll bring a totally new chemistry to the Leopards," team CEO Johnny Chang said in a statement.

Cousins, 33, has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He most recently played for the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican professional league earlier this year.

The 6-foot-10 Cousins was an All-Star in four consecutive seasons with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans starting in 2015, but a series of knee injuries impacted his career trajectory. He has averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds over parts of 11 NBA seasons with seven different teams.

Cousins is not the first former NBA star to join the Leopards, who also signed eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard last year.