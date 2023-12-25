Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks will be without starting small forward De'Andre Hunter for at least two weeks as he deals with inflammation in his right knee, the team said Monday.

Hunter, who has missed the past two games, will have a nonsurgical procedure Tuesday. The team said Hunter, who on Saturday had an MRI that showed the inflammation, will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.

Hunter is fourth on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game. He averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists and is one of the team's top defensive players.

The Hawks may be getting reinforcements soon, however, as forward Jalen Johnson may be returning this week after a month-long absence due to a wrist injury.

The Hawks, who play at Chicago on Tuesday, have lost two straight games to fall to 12-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.