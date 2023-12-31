LeBron James expresses his frustrations over a call that ruled his shot a 2-pointer instead of a game-tying 3 in the Lakers' loss to the Timberwolves. (0:59)

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a potential tying shot by LeBron James in the waning seconds Saturday was ruled a 2-pointer rather than a 3 following a video review, James expressed frustration after the Los Angeles Lakers lost 108-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and questioned the efficacy of the NBA's replay process.

"What the hell do we got replay for?" James said as he sat back in his chair inside the visitor's locker room at Target Center. "What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there making Teslas? Like, what's going on?"

James' transition shot from the left wing with 2.3 seconds left would have tied the score at 107-107, completing a furious rally by L.A. after the Lakers fell down by seven in the final minutes to the No. 1 team in the West. However, referee Brent Barnaky determined James' toe was on the 3-point line when he shot it, thus making the shot worth only two points.