CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, Thompson, 32, tested positive for ibutamoren, which is a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at the Milwaukee Bucks. He'll be eligible to return on March 16 against the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson is suspended for his team's next 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy. Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cavs said in a statement that they fully support the NBA's anti-drug program and added that they stand behind Thompson and offer their support throughout his suspension.

"We are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson," the Cavaliers said. "His time away from game action will have an impact on our team."

During the suspension, Thompson is allowed to travel and practice. The only restriction is that he must be out of the arena at least two hours before tipoff for any games.

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian player with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city's first major pro sports title since 1964.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Cavs before bouncing around. He has also played with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, who have won eight straight games, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He's averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.