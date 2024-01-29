Open Extended Reactions

As testing continues on New York Knicks forward Julius Randle's dislocated right shoulder, there's optimism that his timeline for a return will be measured in weeks and not months, sources told ESPN.

Randle underwent an MRI on Saturday night, and although the evaluation isn't fully completed, there's hope that Randle can avoid a surgical procedure and return after missing several weeks, not months, sources said.

Julius Randle sustained a dislocated shoulder in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' victory over the Heat on Saturday. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star break in mid-February creates a 10-day gap in games for Randle and the Knicks, too.

Randle landed hard on his shoulder late in a 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It is also helpful that Randle is a left-handed player.

Randle has been at the forefront of the Knicks' outstanding season, which includes 12 wins in 14 games in the month of January. He's averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds this season.

Randle had played all 46 Knicks games this season -- and 95% of the franchise's games since arriving as a free agent in 2019, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.