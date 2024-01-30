Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bulls say forward Patrick Williams will miss at least the next two weeks with an acute bone edema in his left foot. That's the buildup of fluid in the bone marrow, generally the result of an injury.

Williams has been dealing with injuries to his right ankle and left foot throughout the past few weeks and was wearing a walking boot while he missed Sunday's game against the Blazers. The Bulls say he will rest for a week and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Williams, 22, has played 43 games and made 30 starts during his fourth season in Chicago. The fourth overall pick from 2020 is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44% this season.

Williams will become a restricted free agent after the season.

The Bulls are already playing without guard Zach LaVine, who has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a right ankle sprain, and Torrey Craig, who has not played since Dec.16 with a foot injury.