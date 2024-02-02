Open Extended Reactions

Three first-time honorees -- Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey and Magic forward Paolo Banchero -- were among the 14 reserves picked Thursday to fill out the rosters for this month's NBA All-Star Game.

In addition to the first-timers, the Eastern Conference reserves for this month's midseason showcase included Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (fifth selection), Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (third), Knicks forward Julius Randle (third) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (third).

The West, meanwhile, was led by All-Star mainstays in Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (10th selection), Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (ninth) and LA Clippers forwards Paul George (ninth) and Kawhi Leonard (sixth). They were joined by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (fourth), Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (fourth) and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (second).

Those players will join the 10 starters -- five from each conference -- whom the NBA announced last week for the game, which will be held in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard were selected to represent the East, while LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were picked for the West.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is already likely to make multiple injury replacements in the Eastern Conference. Randle (shoulder) has been ruled out through the All-Star Game, while Embiid (knee), the league's reigning MVP, seems unlikely after suffering a lateral meniscus injury.

Who will be coaching both conferences still remains unclear, and could stay that way until Sunday's deadline.

In the East, the coaches will be from the Milwaukee Bucks or the Knicks, depending on the events of the next few days.

If the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers and the Lakers and Bucks lose to the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, New York's Tom Thibodeau and his staff will be the All-Star coaches.