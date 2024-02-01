Julius Randle leaves late in the 4th quarter against the Heat after landing hard on his right shoulder. (0:31)

The New York Knicks announced Thursday that forward Julius Randle would be reevaluated in two to three weeks for the dislocated right shoulder he suffered in Saturday's win over the Miami Heat.

That timeline means Randle, who left the game late in the fourth quarter after injuring the shoulder when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. took a charge, will be reevaluated either at the start of the All-Star Break -- the Knicks last prebreak game is Feb. 14 in Orlando against the Magic -- or at the start of New York's postbreak schedule, which begins in Philadelphia on Feb. 22.

Randle, who is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists, could be selected to his third All-Star Game later Thursday when reserves for the Eastern and Western Conference teams will be announced.

If Randle is selected -- alongside teammate Jalen Brunson, who should be getting his first All-Star appearance after narrowly missing out as a starter to Damian Lillard last week -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select his replacement.

New York enters Thursday night's home game against the Indiana Pacers coming off the best month the franchise has had in 30 years, going 14-2 in January to skyrocket up the Eastern Conference standings and move within a game of the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the conference.

Both OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are questionable for Thursday's game.