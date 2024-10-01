Open Extended Reactions

After missing the past two seasons with a serious knee injury, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is hoping to be in uniform on opening night.

Ball, 26, last played in a game for Chicago on Jan. 14, 2022. Multiple procedures on his left knee since then include a rare double cartilage transplant.

"I'm feeling good," Ball told reporters Monday at media day. "Happy to be here, blessed to be here, for sure, first and foremost. Happy to see you all again. I know it's been a minute. But I'm looking forward to camp, ready to get the year started. That's the goal [to be ready for opening night]. Obviously, we can't really tell the future, but that's the plan I'm on. I think I'll be ready for the first game, for sure."

A successful comeback would be something of a medical miracle for Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. His procedure last year included a meniscus transplant and osteochondral allograft to replace the damaged cartilage in the joint.

"This is something that no one has really come back from," Ball said. "So I'll be the first. We've had a couple of conversations about it so far. Obviously, back-to-backs are off the table right now; definitely will be a minutes restriction. We don't have a set number yet, but there will be one.

"It's going to be constant communication throughout the year just because this is sort of a new project, if you will, that we all have to get through together. I pretty much have a brand new knee. So it's always going to be a little bit different than what God gave me to start off with. But I'm feeling good, I'm feeling healthy enough to play. So that's all that really matters, just managing it throughout the year and being available."

Acquired in a trade with New Orleans prior to the 2021-22 season, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 starts before being shut down.

He has career averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 252 games (239 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), Pelicans (2019-21) and Bulls.

"I just feel like this was just my journey," Ball said. "It's not like I wanted to get hurt, it's just something that happened. You've got to deal with obstacles that come in your life and overcome them the best way you know how to. That's what I've been trying to do, to stay focused, stay grounded and just put all the work in I can."