In the wake of Isaiah Hartenstein's injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder are signing center/forward Alex Reese to a standard contract for the regular-season roster, agent Billy Davis told ESPN.

Reese will be on a non-guaranteed deal as the Thunder add a big man while Hartenstein misses five-to-six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand. Reese, 25, spent preseason with the Thunder before being waived this week.

Reese has a fascinating journey to this NBA contract, quitting basketball in 2021 after four college seasons at Alabama and then serving as a bartender for a year. Reese then played in Luxembourg in 2022 before joining the Portland Trail Blazers G League affiliate last season.