How to watch NBA Opening Week 2024: ESPN schedule

The NBA is back! ESPN tips off its coverage of the 2024-25 season Wednesday, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN will then televise the first regular-season game from the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN's season-opening action continues Friday, when Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference semifinals. Four members of the U.S. men's Olympic gold-medal team will then be featured as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns.

Here are key facts about the season-opening action:

What is the schedule for the opening week?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

7:30 p.m.: Bucks at 76ers

10 p.m.: Suns at Clippers

Friday

7:30 p.m.: Pacers at Knicks

10 p.m.: Suns at Lakers

Coverage begins both nights with "NBA Countdown" at 7 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Coverage is available on ESPN. Fans can also catch all of the action in the NBA streaming hub.

How can fans access more NBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.