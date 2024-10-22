        <
        >

          NBA 101: Teams, players, facts, stats and history to know

          The National Basketball Association has thrilled fans around the world for over seven decades. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports
          • Louisa Frahm
          Oct 22, 2024, 07:43 PM

          Originally formed as the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in 1946, the NBA took its current name in 1949. Throughout its storied history, the league has showcased a wide array of powerful players, captivating championships, and other notable milestones. Famous firsts keep coming, with the 2024-25 season ushering in the first father-son duo to play on the same team, as LeBron and Bronny James join forces on the Los Angeles Lakers.

          Check out our list of comprehensive resources below to learn about current events, top stats, NBA history and more.

          2024-25 season

          2024-25 NBA season preview: Rankings, predictions, odds

          NBA Rank 2024-25

          Championship stats

          NBA Finals all-time winners list

          NBA players with the most championships

          NBA teams with the most championships

          Biggest blowouts in NBA Finals history

          Players with the most points in NBA Finals history

          Biggest comebacks in NBA Finals history

          All-time sweeps at the NBA Finals

          Celtics NBA Finals history: Matchups, MVPs, other stats

          All-time stats

          NBA players with the most seasons

          Most NBA points by a father-son duo

          NBA scoring leaders who played for one team

          NBA players with the most playoff games without a title

          Players with the most technical fouls in the past 50 years of the NBA

          Longest-tenured coaches in NBA history

          Longest winning streaks in NBA history

          NBA players with 30,000+ career points

          Youngest players in NBA history

          NBA players who have played on the most teams

          Undrafted NBA stars with championships, All-Star Game selections, more

          Colleges with the most No. 1 NBA draft picks

          NBA draft classes with the most championships since 2003

          NBA rookie season scoring leaders

          In-game/in-season stats

          Highest-scoring NBA games of all time

          NBA players with the most points in a single game

          Event stats

          Who has the most NBA All-Star Game selections?

          NBA All-Stars who were dealt before trade deadline

          Rules

          What are NBA overtime rules?

          What are NBA ejection and suspension rules?

          What is a double-double in basketball? NBA, WNBA, NCAA stats to know

          Olympics

          NBA players with 300+ points in the Olympics

          NBA players who won a championship and Olympic gold medal in the same year

          For more NBA coverage, check out the NBA hub page for breaking news, scores, standings, stats, schedules and more.