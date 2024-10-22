NBA 101: Teams, players, facts, stats and history to know

Originally formed as the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in 1946, the NBA took its current name in 1949. Throughout its storied history, the league has showcased a wide array of powerful players, captivating championships, and other notable milestones. Famous firsts keep coming, with the 2024-25 season ushering in the first father-son duo to play on the same team, as LeBron and Bronny James join forces on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Check out our list of comprehensive resources below to learn about current events, top stats, NBA history and more.
2024-25 season
2024-25 NBA season preview: Rankings, predictions, odds
Championship stats
NBA Finals all-time winners list
NBA players with the most championships
NBA teams with the most championships
Biggest blowouts in NBA Finals history
Players with the most points in NBA Finals history
Biggest comebacks in NBA Finals history
All-time sweeps at the NBA Finals
Celtics NBA Finals history: Matchups, MVPs, other stats
All-time stats
NBA players with the most seasons
Most NBA points by a father-son duo
NBA scoring leaders who played for one team
NBA players with the most playoff games without a title
Players with the most technical fouls in the past 50 years of the NBA
Longest-tenured coaches in NBA history
Longest winning streaks in NBA history
NBA players with 30,000+ career points
Youngest players in NBA history
NBA players who have played on the most teams
Undrafted NBA stars with championships, All-Star Game selections, more
Colleges with the most No. 1 NBA draft picks
NBA draft classes with the most championships since 2003
NBA rookie season scoring leaders
In-game/in-season stats
Highest-scoring NBA games of all time
NBA players with the most points in a single game
Event stats
Who has the most NBA All-Star Game selections?
NBA All-Stars who were dealt before trade deadline
Rules
What are NBA ejection and suspension rules?
What is a double-double in basketball? NBA, WNBA, NCAA stats to know
Olympics
NBA players with 300+ points in the Olympics
NBA players who won a championship and Olympic gold medal in the same year
For more NBA coverage, check out the NBA hub page for breaking news, scores, standings, stats, schedules and more.