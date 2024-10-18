NBA rookie season scoring leaders: Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-2025 NBA season is quickly approaching. Recent draft picks have been showcasing their skills in the preseason, to show why they deserve major minutes when regular-season games tip off.

The Los Angeles Lakers' 17th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Dalton Knecht, had a night to remember on Oct.17 against the Phoenix Suns. He scored 20 straight points to finish with 35 in an overtime win. Even though it's the preseason, Knecht is showing promise for a franchise that has produced historic rookie seasons with Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and more.

But the Lakers aren't the only team with standout rookies. Check out the players who have scored the most points in their first seasons in the NBA:

Wilt Chamberlain, 2,707, Philadelphia Warriors, 1959-1960

Walt Bellamy, 2,495, Chicago Packers, 1961-1962

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,361, Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1970

Elvin Hayes, 2,327, San Diego Rockets, 1968-1969

Michael Jordan, 2,313, Chicago Bulls, 1984-1985

Oscar Robertson, 2,165, Cincinnati Royals, 1960-1961

Rick Barry, 2,059, San Francisco Warriors, 1965-1966

Geoff Petrie, 2,031, Portland Trail Blazers, 1970-1971

Sidney Wicks, 2,009, Portland Trail Blazers, 1971-1972

David Robinson, 1,993, San Antonio Spurs, 1989-1990

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.