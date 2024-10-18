        <
          NBA rookie season scoring leaders: Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, more

          Wilt Chamberlain scored the most points as a rookie in NBA history. Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images
          Oct 18, 2024, 04:49 PM

          The 2024-2025 NBA season is quickly approaching. Recent draft picks have been showcasing their skills in the preseason, to show why they deserve major minutes when regular-season games tip off.

          The Los Angeles Lakers' 17th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Dalton Knecht, had a night to remember on Oct.17 against the Phoenix Suns. He scored 20 straight points to finish with 35 in an overtime win. Even though it's the preseason, Knecht is showing promise for a franchise that has produced historic rookie seasons with Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and more.

          But the Lakers aren't the only team with standout rookies. Check out the players who have scored the most points in their first seasons in the NBA:

          • Wilt Chamberlain, 2,707, Philadelphia Warriors, 1959-1960

          • Walt Bellamy, 2,495, Chicago Packers, 1961-1962

          • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2,361, Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1970

          • Elvin Hayes, 2,327, San Diego Rockets, 1968-1969

          • Michael Jordan, 2,313, Chicago Bulls, 1984-1985

          • Oscar Robertson, 2,165, Cincinnati Royals, 1960-1961

          • Rick Barry, 2,059, San Francisco Warriors, 1965-1966

          • Geoff Petrie, 2,031, Portland Trail Blazers, 1970-1971

          • Sidney Wicks, 2,009, Portland Trail Blazers, 1971-1972

          • David Robinson, 1,993, San Antonio Spurs, 1989-1990

