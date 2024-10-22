Bronny James capitalizes on a Lakers steal and takes it to the rack with a nice scoop finish. (0:18)

The surprising betting interest on Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James that began before the NBA draft has continued into the regular season, even surpassing the action on his legendary father.

More bets have been placed on James to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year than any other player at multiple major U.S. sportsbooks.

FanDuel reported Tuesday that 20% of the money that had been bet on its odds to win Rookie of the Year was on James, the most of any player. James' odds to win the award range from 250-1 to as long as 1,000-1 at sportsbooks.

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey enters the season as the consensus betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year, ahead of Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard. James has attracted more Rookie of the Year bets than Edey and Sheppard combined at FanDuel.

James also was a popular pick with bettors to be the top pick in June's draft, but he eventually was taken in the second round by the Lakers, where he'll suit up alongside his father, LeBron James.

At sportsbook BetMGM, there were seven times more bets on Bronny to win Rookie of the Year than there were on LeBron to win MVP.

LeBron James, 39, is around 150-1 to win the regular-season MVP.

NBA Award Favorites Award Favorite Odds MVP Luka Doncic +375 ROY Zach Edey +275 DPOY Victor Wembanyama -160 Most Improved Victor Wembanyama +750 -- Odds as of Oct. 22, via ESPN BET

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the consensus betting favorite to win MVP at +375, followed closely by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+400) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (+460).

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

The Lakers open their season Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers coach JJ Reddick, when asked Monday by reporters, was noncommittal on whether Bronny and LeBron would play together in the opener.

FanDuel is offering +250 odds on Bronny's first NBA basket to come off an assist from LeBron.