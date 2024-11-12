The 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup is here -- along with a custom courts for all 30 teams.
The tournament runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17. Teams will play four regular-season games against opponents from their regional groups, and will then advance to a knockout stage for the chance to play in the title game in December.
To celebrate the occasion, the defending, inaugural in-season tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers feature their 2023 trophy front and center. The team's NBA Finals wins are also represented by purple stars.
As the Lakers look to defend their championship, they'll have to play a myriad of rainbow-colored hardwood courts in order to do so.
ALL 30 TEAM COURTS FOR #EmiratesNBACup 2024 pic.twitter.com/Fx9IKh2F47— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
There will also be a special basketball design for each game.
A new 🏀 design for #EmiratesNBACup Games!— NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2024
Group play begins TONIGHT on TNT & NBA League Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/je2NeYzbWe
Here are the NBA Cup court designs from across the Association.
Atlanta Hawks
The @ATLHawks new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/N7gdWUPW8J— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Boston Celtics
The @celtics new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/h42FTo975h— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Brooklyn Nets
The @BrooklynNets new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/8EsgYXkJFo— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Charlotte Hornets
🚨New court colorway just dropped🚨 Say hi to the new Emirates NBA Cup court!— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 24, 2024
🔗 https://t.co/1smD3VrVZ3 | #HiveMentality pic.twitter.com/R05JXyRPgW
Chicago Bulls
The @chicagobulls new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/5CQqCdSTsl— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers
The @cavs new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/AdrlPu1KOT— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Dallas Mavericks
The @dallasmavs new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/F7aRztGIkd— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Denver Nuggets
The @nuggets new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/pzZwJBuQS3— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Detroit Pistons
The @DetroitPistons new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/9jDOid6lfC— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Golden State Warriors
New NBA Cup court look 👀— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 24, 2024
We'll play our home games on this fully painted court throughout the tournament as we vie for the trophy pic.twitter.com/lZKUsA9FyJ
Houston Rockets
The @HoustonRockets new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/u9YTvBP3pk— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Indiana Pacers
our new @NBA Cup court is here and it's perfect 😍 pic.twitter.com/hnJrJ3TlRg— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 24, 2024
LA Clippers
Sheesh... our new NBA Cup court is nice 😮💨— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 24, 2024
Come see it in-person at @IntuitDome 🎟️ https://t.co/JsGGbMgJIL pic.twitter.com/KZZlwDZJbz
Los Angeles Lakers
Featuring the Los Angeles skyline for the first time, our official NBA Cup Court 💜 pic.twitter.com/i6D6fK651z— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2024
Memphis Grizzlies
The @memgrizz new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/tQ2EUt8uTI— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Miami Heat
Getting a new look for this year's HEAT In-Season Tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/mPVPqLxEne— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2024
Milwaukee Bucks
Introducing our new NBA Cup court. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVdLCqnJdU— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2024
Minnesota Timberwolves
The @Timberwolves new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/rC5Qpi7A5B— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
New Orleans Pelicans
The @PelicansNBA new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/5cN4yHaGuz— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
New York Knicks
The @nyknicks new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/Fx6wyHMEXe— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Oklahoma City Thunder
The @okcthunder new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/mQIhaxH3HF— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Orlando Magic
The @OrlandoMagic new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/6rXrhxafEt— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Philadelphia 76ers
The @sixers new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/ESlo2uhWWr— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Phoenix Suns
Paint the city orange!— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 24, 2024
PHX has a new look for this season's @NBA Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cV5BYsjOQ7
Portland Trail Blazers
The @trailblazers new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/MZIE378gI8— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Sacramento Kings
fresh court fit for a king 👑 pic.twitter.com/2Qyh7SyC8v— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 24, 2024
San Antonio Spurs
The @spurs new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/3oTvUyXvyp— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Toronto Raptors
The @Raptors new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/kOhrAJoD3W— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Utah Jazz
The @utahjazz new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/qagcGUiFKM— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024
Washington Wizards
The @WashWizards new court for the #EmiratesNBACup pic.twitter.com/IK8OxbbC9D— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024