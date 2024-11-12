        <
          NBA Cup: Court designs for Lakers, Celtics, Bucks, Warriors and 26 others

          Nov 12, 2024, 11:02 PM

          The 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup is here -- along with a custom courts for all 30 teams.

          The tournament runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17. Teams will play four regular-season games against opponents from their regional groups, and will then advance to a knockout stage for the chance to play in the title game in December.

          To celebrate the occasion, the defending, inaugural in-season tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers feature their 2023 trophy front and center. The team's NBA Finals wins are also represented by purple stars.

          As the Lakers look to defend their championship, they'll have to play a myriad of rainbow-colored hardwood courts in order to do so.

          There will also be a special basketball design for each game.

          Here are the NBA Cup court designs from across the Association.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Boston Celtics

          Brooklyn Nets

          Charlotte Hornets

          Chicago Bulls

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Dallas Mavericks

          Denver Nuggets

          Detroit Pistons

          Golden State Warriors

          Houston Rockets

          Indiana Pacers

          LA Clippers

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Miami Heat

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          New Orleans Pelicans

          New York Knicks

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Orlando Magic

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Phoenix Suns

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Sacramento Kings

          San Antonio Spurs

          Toronto Raptors

          Utah Jazz

          Washington Wizards