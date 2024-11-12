Omar Raja provides all the details to get you ready for the second edition of the NBA's in-season tournament. (1:25)

The 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup is here -- along with a custom courts for all 30 teams.

The tournament runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17. Teams will play four regular-season games against opponents from their regional groups, and will then advance to a knockout stage for the chance to play in the title game in December.

To celebrate the occasion, the defending, inaugural in-season tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers feature their 2023 trophy front and center. The team's NBA Finals wins are also represented by purple stars.

As the Lakers look to defend their championship, they'll have to play a myriad of rainbow-colored hardwood courts in order to do so.

There will also be a special basketball design for each game.

A new 🏀 design for #EmiratesNBACup Games!



Group play begins TONIGHT on TNT & NBA League Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/je2NeYzbWe — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2024

Here are the NBA Cup court designs from across the Association.

🚨New court colorway just dropped🚨 Say hi to the new Emirates NBA Cup court!



🔗 https://t.co/1smD3VrVZ3 | #HiveMentality pic.twitter.com/R05JXyRPgW — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 24, 2024

New NBA Cup court look 👀



We'll play our home games on this fully painted court throughout the tournament as we vie for the trophy pic.twitter.com/lZKUsA9FyJ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 24, 2024

our new @NBA Cup court is here and it's perfect 😍 pic.twitter.com/hnJrJ3TlRg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 24, 2024

Sheesh... our new NBA Cup court is nice 😮‍💨



Come see it in-person at @IntuitDome 🎟️ https://t.co/JsGGbMgJIL pic.twitter.com/KZZlwDZJbz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 24, 2024

Featuring the Los Angeles skyline for the first time, our official NBA Cup Court 💜 pic.twitter.com/i6D6fK651z — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2024

Getting a new look for this year's HEAT In-Season Tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/mPVPqLxEne — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 24, 2024

Introducing our new NBA Cup court. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVdLCqnJdU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2024

Paint the city orange!



PHX has a new look for this season's @NBA Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cV5BYsjOQ7 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 24, 2024