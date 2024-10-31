Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has sustained a right abdominal strain and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team's injury report indicated on Thursday.

Banchero will be reevaluated on Friday before a final decision is made on his status for the game.

Through five games, Banchero leads the Magic in scoring (29), assists (5.6) and minutes (36.4) played per game.

Banchero dropped a career-high 50 points in Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers, making him the second-youngest player to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game in NBA history behind LeBron James, who accomplished the feat in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors.

Banchero followed that up with a 31-point effort in Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, making him just the third player to average 40 points over a two-game span in franchise history, joining former Magic stars Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O'Neal.