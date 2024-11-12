Open Extended Reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder revealed their City Edition Uniforms for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

"The 24-25 City Edition Uniform is an expression of Oklahoma City's progression and unique cultural renaissance stemming from the optimism inherent in Oklahoma's people and heritage," Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Business Operations, said in a news release. "It pays tribute to the innovators that have shaped Oklahoma's culture and are pushing it forward."

Oklahoma City will wear the threads in six games this season.

The jersey features "OKLAHOMA" across the chest, making it the team's second uniform to include the state's name. The Thunder made their NBA debut in the 2008-09 season after the SuperSonics relocated from Seattle. The all-black base of the uniform is layered with the Oklahoma state outline on the belt buckle on the shorts, representing the state's past, present and future.

Oklahoma City's energy and community art is represented by the color in the piping and chest mark of the uniform.

The custom-made side panel contains many overlapping elements from previous Thunder logos and wordmarks, representing the progression made from experiences, perspectives and contributions.

Starting on Nov. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks, each Sunday home game will be deemed a City Night's game, with the Thunder wearing their City Edition uniforms to match their City Edition court.