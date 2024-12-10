TORONTO -- Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Monday night's 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks midway through the third quarter because of a sprained right ankle.

Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot.

After the game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said initial X-rays on Barnes' foot did not reveal a fracture.

Barnes was injured when he landed on Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns while attempting to block his shot in front of the rim. Barnes scored 15 points in 23 minutes before exiting.

Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture and has worn protective glasses since returning Nov. 21. Toronto went 2-9 without him.

The 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-Star last season, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.

Barnes came into Monday's game averaging career highs of 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.