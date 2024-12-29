Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James missed Saturday night's 132-122 win against the Sacramento Kings with an illness.

It was James' third missed game of the season. Gabe Vincent started in James' place, going scoreless in seven minutes before being ruled out with an oblique strain.

James missed practice Friday because of the illness and was listed as questionable for the Sacramento game.

"No concern, he's just a little under the weather," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of James.

The 22-year veteran will have an opportunity for four recovery days heading into L.A.'s next game on Tuesday when it hosts his former team in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs game also happens to fall on the calendar one day after James' 40th birthday.

Without him, L.A. completed the season sweep of Sacramento, winning all four matchups.

Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 36 points on 12-for-16 shooting, 15 rebounds and 8 assists. Austin Reaves contributed 26 points and dished out a career-best 16 assists.

"It's really just about playing the game the right way, trusting the offense, the system that we have," Reaves said. "It's never fun to not have Bron. He creates so much chaos and security for us. But it's just a collective group. Everybody knows that they got to step up and do something too for us to be successful."

The Kings were coached by Doug Christie in his first game as interim coach since Mike Brown was fired Friday.

The Lakers have now won five of their last six games to climb to just 1 ½ games behind the Dallas Mavericks for No. 4 in the Western Conference.