Open Extended Reactions

Two of the NBA's best teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, will face each other on Wednesday (7 p.m. on ESPN).

Cleveland boasts a 31-4 record, best in the league, while Oklahoma City is right behind the Cavs at 30-5. It will mark the first time these two teams have played this late in a season where both are in first place in their respective conferences.

This is also just the second season in NBA history in which multiple teams started 30-5 or better. It also happened in 1971-72 when the Los Angeles Lakers started 32-3 and the Milwaukee Bucks started 30-5.

Here's a look at the key numbers as the Thunder and Cavaliers face off.

Rare matchup of win percentages

Both teams have a win percentage above .850 heading into Wednesday. With the teams having played a total of 70 games, it's the third-most combined games played entering a matchup between two teams with a win percentage of .850 or better.

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs surpassed this mark twice, first meeting at 88 games played between them and later at 136. Oklahoma City and Cleveland meet again on Jan. 16.

Hot streaks

The two sides head into the matchup on hot streaks -- especially the Thunder. They are on a franchise-record 15-game winning streak -- their NBA Cup Final loss doesn't count toward the regular season.

The Cavaliers on the other hand are on a 10-game winning streak with each victory coming by double digits, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.

Wednesday marks the third time in NBA history teams each riding double-digit win streaks will face off. It's the first time since the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers matched up in 2000.

Oklahoma City will also be the third team in NBA history to take on the team with the NBA's best record while on a 15-game win streak. The Phoenix Suns last did it in November 2021, defeating the Warriors to extend their win streak.

Point differentials forecast gold

It's been a dominant season so far for the Thunder and Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City boasts a league-leading PPG differential of plus-12.1, which would rank as the fourth highest ever in a single season. Cleveland is just behind them with an average points differential of plus-11.8.

If that margin holds, it's a strong sign for both sides. Every team in NBA history with a PPG differential of plus-11.3 or better in a season went on to win the NBA championship, including last season's Boston Celtics (plus-11.4).

Getting it done in different ways

While winning has been the common denominator for Oklahoma City and Cleveland, they've done their best work on opposite sides of the floor. The Thunder lead the NBA in defensive efficiency at 102.7, while the Cavaliers are first in offensive efficiency at 121.3.

Oklahoma City tops the league in opposing points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage, among other defensive categories. Cleveland is first in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage.

The Thunder have also held their opponents to under 100 points a league-high 16 times this season. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played a key role in their defensive dominance -- he is the only player in the NBA averaging two steals per game and one block per game.

It's no different for the Cavaliers on the offensive end, led by guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. They are on pace to be the first team in NBA history to attempt 40-plus 3-pointers per game and hit over 40% of those.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.