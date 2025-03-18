Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery on Monday morning to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, the team announced.

Sims is expected to miss approximately four weeks, but the Bucks said in a press release that he would "likely return for the playoffs."

Sims said he sprained his thumb during one of his first plays in Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He wore a brace and played through the injury during Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, and after the game he said it felt "all right." However, coach Doc Rivers said before Sunday's game that surgery was already being considered.

Sims had appeared in 14 games for Milwaukee since being acquired at the trade deadline from New York in the four-team deal that sent Khris Middleton to Washington. Sims did not play in his first four games with the Bucks, but he has found a role as an important reserve lately as the backup big man with Bobby Portis suspended for 25 games for violating the league's drug policy. Sims is averaging 2.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 15.0 minutes with Milwaukee.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson in New York as the team headed west for its longest road trip of the season. Milwaukee begins a five-game, 10-day road trip starting Tuesday night in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.