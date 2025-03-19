Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton have been ruled out of Wednesday night's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

Thompson will not play because of an illness, another blow for the already short-handed Mavs as they try to get in the playoff picture. Haliburton continues to recover from an injured back after an awkward fall in Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd also said All-Star center Anthony Davis had a "positive experience" in his most recent 5-on-5 practice with the Texas Legends, the Mavs' G-League affiliate. Kidd, though, also acknowledged that Davis is still expected to miss more time.

"Hopefully, the outcome continues to be positive, some good things, but I just feel like it's still some time away for him to get into a game," he said.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, has appeared in just one game since being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Mavericks. He has a strained left abductor.

Six other Dallas players also have been ruled out of Wednesday's game, including All-Star guard Kyrie Irving (sprained left knee), small forward Caleb Martin (strained right hip), center Dereck Lively II (right ankle) and guard Brandon Williams (left hamstring).