In a game that included seven ejections after a skirmish, the Minnesota Timberwolves found time to troll the Detroit Pistons.

With the win in hand, Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker took turns performing a shimmy similar to Pistons guard Malik Beasley's 3-point celebration.

Alexander-Walker did it first before Edwards mocked Beasley at the final buzzer during a 123-104 victory Sunday night.

Beasley's 3-point shimmy dates back to his lone season with the Utah Jazz in 2022-23.

He has had a lot of reason to dance this campaign, hitting a career-high 292 3-pointers -- the most in a season in Pistons franchise history -- after Sunday's loss.

Minnesota poked fun at the celebration, capping a matchup that included a fight in the second quarter that resulted in five players and two coaches being ejected.

Edwards had 25 points -- 20 of which came in the third quarter -- while Alexander-Walker scored 11. Beasley finished with a game-high 27 points and six 3-pointers. The two sides won't play again in the regular season.