The Boston Celtics are filling their final roster spot to end the season, converting G League MVP JD Davison to a standard two-year NBA contract, his agent Corey Marcum told ESPN on Saturday.

Davison, who has played 34 career NBA games, averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds for G League Maine this season.

The 22-year-old guard has appeared in games over the past three seasons for the Celtics since they drafted him in the second round in 2022. He has averaged 1.7 points per game in the NBA.

The Celtics (60-21) hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and are awaiting the winner of the first play-in game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.