Shams Charania details Gregg Popovich having a meeting with his Spurs team to say he won't be coaching the rest of the season. (1:17)

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was taken to a hospital after a medical incident at a restaurant Tuesday night but is now home and doing fine, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

The 76-year-old Popovich, who is the oldest coach in NBA history, had a mild stroke in November and missed the rest of the season.

According to TMZ, which first reported the medical incident, Popovich was placed onto a stretcher and taken to a hospital with what officials said was a non-life-threatening injury or illness. Sources told TMZ that Popovich was alert when he entered the ambulance.

On Nov. 2, Popovich suffered what the team called a "mild stroke" ahead of a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hall of Famer, who has coached the Spurs since the 1996-97 season, is the NBA's winningest coach with 1,412 regular-season victories and another 170 in the postseason to go with five championships.

He agreed to a five-year contract extension with the team in 2023.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over on an interim basis to lead San Antonio to a record of 31-45 under his watch.

Franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, or a blood clot, in his right shoulder shortly after the NBA All-Star break and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Newly added guard De'Aaron Fox, who joined the Spurs in February through a trade, missed the final 18 games due to a left pinkie injury that required surgery.

Before Popovich's latest health incident, the Spurs had already faced an uncertain future as to whether the coach would return for the 2025-26 season. Johnson said the Spurs have put together an offseason plan that will be executed collectively, starting later this spring, by the staff in Popovich's absence.

"I think I haven't had time to deal with it yet," Johnson said after the season finale Sunday. "I understand it's a fair question, and I think I will, hopefully like everybody that's gone through this, take some time away, catch my breath and spend some time with family.

"This organization is still prioritizing Pop's health. In time, he will do what he needs to do and make decisions. That will go through this organization on very many levels. We really put together that plan as a group. Obviously, my role has changed in nine years. What I'm doing this spring won't be what I did eight years ago, but the player development has been at the forefront since I've been here."

The organization has steadfastly maintained internally that it would let Popovich decide whether he wants to return for a 30th season in San Antonio. Sources who have been in contact with Popovich since his stroke have said the coach has expressed to them an intention to return to the bench next season.

"I trust the organization," Wembanyama said after the season finale. "I trust Pop to [do] all he can to come back and get his energy back. And I also trust Mitch to grow into that role. I think we are in good hands supporting each other all throughout the organization. I'm ready for anything, and I know the organization will [make] the good decisions."

Popovich had an emotional meeting with Spurs players Feb. 27, and he issued a statement at that time that he wouldn't be returning this season but hoped to return in the future.

"I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future," his statement said.

Popovich is one of just three coaches to win NBA Coach of the Year on three occasions, along with Don Nelson and Pat Riley. He is also one of five coaches to have won at least five NBA championships, along with Phil Jackson (11), Red Auerbach (nine), John Kundla (five) and Riley (five).