Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes off for 27 points to help the Thunder claim a 2-0 series lead vs. the Grizzlies. (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the first time all series, it felt like the Memphis Grizzlies might make it competitive after they trimmed the Oklahoma City Thunder's lead to single digits midway through the third quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's leading scorer, responded with buckets on the next two possessions, hitting a midrange jumper and then lofting a turnaround over 7-foot-4 Zach Edey's outstretched arm.

Memphis never managed to make a serious threat as the Thunder pulled away for a 118-99 win to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

That sequence has been the exception for Gilgeous-Alexander in the series. The Thunder have cruised to a couple of wins despite a pair of off shooting performances by the likely league MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 32.6% from the floor in the series after finishing with 27 points on 10-of-29 shooting Tuesday night.

"I feel like I'm getting looks I usually make and just missing them," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 32.7 points per game on 51.7% shooting during the regular season. "That's part of basketball. It's ups and downs, makes and misses. Because my team is really good, we've won two games by a decent margin. They've had my back these last two nights. Hopefully, I pick it up soon."

Oklahoma City, which broke the NBA record for the best point differential (plus-12.9 per game) this season, won the first two games of this series by a combined 70 points. According to ESPN Research, it's the second-highest point differential ever in the first two games of a playoff series, trailing only the 1986 Los Angeles Lakers beating the San Antonio Spurs by a combined 75 points in 1986.

The Thunder have dominated the Grizzlies with smothering defense -- they've allowed a speedy Memphis squad to score only eight fast-break points in two games -- and balanced offense.

Forward Jalen Williams (24 points) and power forward/center Chet Holmgren (20 points) starred offensively for the Thunder in Game 2. The Thunder had a 33-14 advantage in bench scoring, led by Alex Caruso's 13 points.

Oklahoma City had six scorers in double figures in Game 1, led by 10th man Aaron Wiggins' 21 points.

"It's nothing new," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Oklahoma City's outstanding depth. "We've seen it all year. It's why we have the record we have."

Gilgeous-Alexander contributed in other ways, as he has all season. He had 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

The Thunder have outscored the Grizzlies by 40 points with Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor in the series.

"He does so much [more] through the complete course of the game than just scoring for our team, and I think that's showing up," Caruso said. "He might miss a couple shots that look routine that he might normally make. But if we're winning games how we're winning them and he's having average days, I think that bodes well for us forward."