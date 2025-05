Tyrese Haliburton goes off for 22 points and 13 assists to power the Pacers to a Game 1 win over the Cavaliers. (2:26)

CLEVELAND -- Tyrese Haliburton made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that sparked a decisive burst for the Indiana Pacers, who stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton finished with 22 points and 13 assists, and he also made key plays on the defensive end, blocking a 3-point attempt by Max Strus with 2:12 left and converting it into a layup for a 10-point lead.

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the fourth-seeded Pacers, who finished 19-of-36 beyond the arc. Cleveland, which was second in the NBA during the regular season with an average of 15.9 3s per game, was 9-of-38 for its lowest total of 2024-25.

Pacers Pour It On The Pacers finished with their second-most 3-point makes in postseason history. They shot 16-of-27 off passes, including 7-of-12 off passes from Tyrese Haliburton. Pacers Cavaliers 3-pt FG 19-36 9-38 3-pt FG pct 53% 24% Open 11-19 5-20 Off Passes 16-27 6-22

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points and broke Michael Jordan's NBA playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points in a series opener.

Evan Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who trailed most of the game, took the lead in the fourth and then couldn't close it out.

Indiana had a 12-point lead in the third before Cleveland rallied. The Cavs went ahead 102-101 on a free throw by Strus before Haliburton's 3 ignited a 15-4 run.

All five Indiana starters scored in double figures. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam had 17 points apiece.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.