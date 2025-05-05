Jay Williams explains why he is concerned about the Cavaliers, who looked uninterested in their Game 1 East semifinals loss to the Pacers. (0:54)

CLEVELAND -- Already trailing the series 1-0, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing significant injury questions heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) will be listed as questionable entering Tuesday night's game. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said there is "real concern" about the availability of the latter two and also used the word "doubtful" when addressing their status after practice Monday.

Mobley and Hunter were injured during back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's Game 1 loss. Mobley landed awkwardly after knocking down a 2-point jumper in the paint with 8:10 remaining, planting his left foot near the foot of Pacers center Myles Turner before falling to the floor. Mobley was walking around with a limp in the Cavaliers locker room after the game.

On the next Cavs possession, Hunter went driving toward the rim before being blocked by Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin with 7:44 left. Hunter fell hard to the floor and the Cavs used a timeout as Atkinson challenged the call, but the officiating crew determined there was no foul on the play and the ruling on the floor stood.

Atkinson took issue with no fouls called on the two plays, which he said crossed the line of physical competition.

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed a line of physicality," Atkinson said Monday. "That line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive. I don't think this is on Indiana; I have so much respect for how they play. But the fact of the matter, that's on the referees. Maybe they weren't missed calls, and maybe I'm misinterpreting the rules, but I have a problem when we got two of our best players doubtful for tomorrow's game. It's hard for me to get my head around that."

Atkinson later clarified that all three players will be listed as questionable, calling their official designation "semantics."

The top-seeded Cavs dropped Game 1 121-112 at home, and are also uncertain about the status of Garland, who missed his third straight playoff game with a left toe injury. The Cavs held a film session and light shootaround Monday, and Atkinson said it was "difficult to gauge" Garland's status for Game 2.

But the Cavs' injury report has expanded, and the team could be missing three key rotation players Tuesday.

"It's a difficult blow, but I think we realized we can do it with the guys we have no matter what," Cavs center Jarrett Allen said. "We did it in the Heat series, not to talk about the past, but we're able to overcome deficits of players being out by the players that we have.

"Kenny's talking about it all year, about how we have a deep roster. We have a lot of guys that are able to step up in the right moment."