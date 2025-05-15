Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lives up to the hype as he drops 31 points to lead the Thunder to a Game 5 win over the Nuggets. (1:51)

DENVER -- Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray was added to the injury report as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 due to an illness.

The No. 4 seed Nuggets are facing elimination against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Murray, Denver's second-leading scorer, is averaging 22.3 points and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs.

He's coming off a 28-point performance in Tuesday's Game 5 loss, but he was only 10-of-27 from the floor and missed nine of his last 10 attempts as Oklahoma City rallied from a 12-point deficit.