        <
        >

          Nuggets' Jamal Murray questionable for Game 6 vs. Thunder

          play
          SGA drops 31 points to lead Thunder to a hard-fought Game 5 win (1:51)

          Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lives up to the hype as he drops 31 points to lead the Thunder to a Game 5 win over the Nuggets. (1:51)

          • Tim MacMahonMay 15, 2025, 08:35 PM
            Close
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
            Follow on X

          DENVER -- Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray was added to the injury report as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 due to an illness.

          The No. 4 seed Nuggets are facing elimination against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

          Murray, Denver's second-leading scorer, is averaging 22.3 points and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs.

          He's coming off a 28-point performance in Tuesday's Game 5 loss, but he was only 10-of-27 from the floor and missed nine of his last 10 attempts as Oklahoma City rallied from a 12-point deficit.